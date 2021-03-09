GTT presents $720K Pinktober grant to parenthood association

As the world observed International Women’s Day yesterday, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) presented a cheque of $720,000 from its Pinktober funds to the Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA).

GTT’s Pintkober Coordinator, Diana Gittens, explained that the grant would provide 170 women across Guyana with gynaecological services; and will raise cancer awareness and treatment through a social media campaign. “We are always happy to collaborate with organisations that are willing to go the extra mile to provide services to our women. As we observe International Women’s Day, we want our women to live healthy lives to be able to achieve their dreams and contribute to society and so we implore them to access these services so that they will be able to know their status,” Gittens said, according to a release from GTT.