Resumption of in-class learning to hinge on success of COVID vaccination rollout

Schools will remain closed to face-to-face learning this month and while the Education Ministry is eying the possible resumption of in-school learning after the Easter Holiday, the decision would ultimately rest on further advice from the Ministry of Health on the success of its ongoing COVID-19 immunisation campaign.

In a recent update posted on the ministry’s Facebook page, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said learners will continue to be engaged through the blended approach initiated last September.

She noted that the decision to keep students, with the exception of those in Grades 10, 11 and 12, out of classrooms was based on advice from the Ministry of Health and corresponds with universal recommendations.