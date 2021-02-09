South Rupununi experiences another tremor

A week after the region was jolted by a 5.7 quake, South Rupununi experienced a 4.6 aftershock on Sunday evening leaving residents anxious about the constant rumbling that has cracked the walls of 27 houses in Katoonarib.

The South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) on its Facebook page said that the Deputy Toshao reported that on Sunday evening at about 18.43 hours Katoonarib village experienced its “2nd hardest tremor accompanied by thunderous rumbling”.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre listed Sunday’s aftershock at 4.6 on the Richter scale. No injuries have been reported from the tremors.