Tremors still being experienced in Rupununi

Twenty-four hours after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Deep South Rupununi, communities close to the epicentre are still experiencing aftershocks according to reports from the region.

As a result of Sunday afternoon’s earthquake two homes in the community of Katoonarib were destroyed, displacing at least seven persons.

Kid James of the South Rupununi District Council yesterday told Stabroek News that the communities in close proximity to the epicentre continue to experience mild tremors.