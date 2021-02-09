Far too many animals on East Coast roadway

Dear Editor,

I reside on the East Coast of Demerara, and it is most disturbing to see the amount of animals walking across the roadway and grazing on the median. It is definitely not fair to have these animals roaming on a public road which so many vehicles use.

While it is heartening to note that the government is giving out house lots to persons, I would like to suggest that they also give lands to animal owners. The owners would have the responsibility to fence these lands and make them pastures for animals to graze comfortably without being a nuisance to traffic and persons.

The animal owners should be warned that they can take out and bring in their animals at certain times, which should be early in the morning and collect them before the peak hours when the traffic is heavy. Failing to abide by these rules, the owners of these animals should be charged and their animals impounded.

Over the weekend, a motorcyclist and his pillion rider were both injured and hospitalized when a horse ran into the path of their motorcycle.

Yours sincerely,

Name and address withheld