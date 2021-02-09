Not being allowed to pay rates and taxes for grandma’s property at Industry/Plaisance NDC

Dear Editor,

Mrs. Genia Deflorimonte – Thomas is my grandmother, and is the cousin of Marcus and Paul Duncan Deflorimonte, who are the owners of West half of West of Lot 54 Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara vide Transport No.720 of 1956. Both owners are deceased and the property was given to my grandmother, and for over two decades, she has been paying the rates and taxes for the said property at the Industry/Plaisance NDC. After she became ill, her two children, Cecil and Carol Deflorimonte, continued to pay the taxes for the property.

Mrs. Carol Deflorimonte-Ogle who was my aunt, died on February 18, 2020 and my dad Cecil became ill and is now unable to work so I took up the responsibility in having the rates and taxes paid for my grandmother’s property on a yearly basis. To my dismay, on Wednesday February 3, 2021, I sent my son to the Plaisance village office to pay the land taxes for the year 2021 and he was sent away the clerk who told him that he couldn’t pay any taxes since someone else is doing so. I immediately telephoned the clerk and enquired from her who is paying the rates and taxes for my grandmother’s property and she said that she couldn’t disclose the information since it is confidential and I must not come to the NDC office to make any further enquiries on the matter. It should be noted that this clerk is a relative of mine.

I couldn’t understand why suddenly I am being denied from paying my grandmother’s land taxes I am being led to believe that something is wrong. I have since written to Mr. Rowell Lewis, the chairman of the Industry/Plaisance NDC requesting to know who paid the taxes for my grandmother’s property for the year 2021 since I have never authorized anyone to do so, and want same to be discontinued, since it is a possibility that after a number of years the person (s) can claim for prescriptive land title and take possession of my grandmother property.

I would like to take this opportunity to call on all residents of the Industry/Plaisance NDC to check their land records regularly since they can risk of losing their properties by corrupt person working at the entity.

Andrea N. Deflorimonte