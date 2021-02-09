President Irfaan Ali awarded life membership of Everest Cricket Club

President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali was Sunday awarded life membership at the Carifesta and Camp Road-based, Everest Cricket Club.

The simple ceremony on the second floor of the club’s main structure, saw Ali receiving his new membership from club Manager of the club, Krista Norton, in the presence of several executives and members of the first division club.

Among those present was President of the club and Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir who revealed that President Ali has been a financial member of the club as recent as 2020.