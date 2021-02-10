Trinidad girl, 16, shot dead

(Trinidad Express) Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16 year-old girl in Claxton Bay yesterday.

Tamika Griffith, of Iere Village, Princes Town, was found in the living room of her relatives’ apartment where she was staying at Sookoo Trace.

Police said a 16-year-old male relative of Griffith is assisting in the investigations. Detectives said the firearm was not found.

Officers were told that Griffith and the male relative were at the apartment during the day.

He told police he left for a short while and when he returned around 2.30 p.m. he found Griffith bleeding from the gunshot wound to the head. He contacted his mother, who was at work, and the E999 police.

Griffith was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died about two hours later while being treated.

Distraught relatives and neighbours wept and consoled each other in the yard of the home as the spoke with investigators.