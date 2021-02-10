“Hopefully the first of many”- Shepherd

Guyana Jaguars’ all-rounder Romario Shepherd made his mark on the CG Insurance Regional Super50 with a maiden half century and is hopeful this is the first of many.

The 26-year-old right hander came in at number eight and hammered two sixes and half a dozen fours on his way to 58 not out from 52 balls.

After the match, the New Amsterdam native told Stabroek Sport, “Well is my first in list A so it meant a lot to me hopefully the first of many,” he said of the knock which eventually earned him the Man-of-the-Match award.