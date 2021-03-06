Sod turned for 101-room hotel at Robb and Oronoque

President Irfaan Ali today took part in the sod turning at Robb and Oronoque streets where a new Boutique Hotel under the name – Aiden Hotel – will be built.

A release from the Office of the President said that the hotel is being developed by local company Arimu Investments Inc., and will be constructed by another local company Build Smart Construction and Supplies Incorporated.

Once completed, the nine-storey 74,000 square feet modern building will have 101 executive rooms, an executive bar and lounge; executive conference rooms, private dining rooms, a state-of-the-art gym and an English Restaurant and Bar, the release said.

The hotel will be the 12th Aiden Hotel worldwide and the first for the Caribbean and South America.