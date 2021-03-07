Dorado Speed Swim Club swimmers stage protest

Swimmers from the Dorado Speed Swim Club yesterday staged a peaceful protest outside the National Aquatic Centre, venting their frustration since only three swimmers are allowed to use the facility.

Almost all of the nation’s swimmers have been unable to swim for almost a year even though GASA has held meetings outlining their compliance to all the COVID-19 measures according to the world governing body for swimming, the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

Starting September 2020, letters were sent to, and meetings were held with, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., and the COVID-19 Task Force all of which has proved futile, hence the protest yesterday.

The gist of GASA’s appeal has been that the FINA COVID-19 guidelines allow for four swimmers per lane in a 25m pool and eight per lane in the 50m pool. So according to these guidelines, FINA has determined that Guyana can safely have 112 swimmers training simultaneously at the NAC. In fact, if the clubs bring back all of their competitive swimmers, there will be no more than 80 swimmers.

However, GASA is only asking for 18 swimmers per session; that is one swimmer per lane in each pool.

The lanes of the pools are over two metres wide so swimmers will automatically be more than the mandated ‘social distance’ of six feet.

Competitive swimmers inhale above the water and exhale into the water. They are therefore breathing out into chlorinated water – the lowest possibility of transmitting any respiratory disease.

The physical and mental effects on our young swimmers, who have not trained for a year, is a major concern for the association.

Permission has been granted for the possible two Olympic swimmers and one CARIFTA Games level swimmer.

Competitive swimmers are accustomed to training twice a day on weekdays and Saturday mornings. They have not been able to swim for a year. Dorado is pleading to the authorities to allow its swimmers to return to swimming safely.