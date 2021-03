Forty-seven cops before the courts on criminal charges -Hoppie promises condign action against where warranted

Forty-seven Guyana Police Force (GPF) ranks are currently before the courts facing criminal charges, Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie disclosed on Thursday.

Hoppie was at the time delivering remarks at the opening of the Annual Officers’ Conference at the National Cultural Centre.

According to Hoppie, during last year, the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) received 193 complaints against members of the force compared to 303 in the previous year.