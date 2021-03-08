First Lady’s office defends allocation of $25m

A total of $25 million was allocated to the Office of the First Lady, the Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs, Gail Teixeira revealed during the consideration of the 2021 budget estimates for the Office of the President on Tuesday.

A subsequent statement by the Office of the First Lady, Arya Ali noted that it had been incorrectly reported in sections of the media that the $25 million allocation reflects a $15 million increase over the 2020 allocation and that the increase of the allocation was not justified.

The statement from the Office of the First Lady noted that the incorrect media reports followed questions raised by Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon regarding the allocation.