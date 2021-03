A Good Hope, Essequibo Coast mother of two died after the car she was a passenger in crashed into a parked vehicle at Hibernia, Essequibo Coast on Saturday.

The deceased is twenty-seven-year-old Symone Williams also known as ‘Mona’ of Lot 9 Good Hope, Essequibo Coast.

It is alleged that the accident was as a result of the woman holding on to the steering wheel during an argument with a police constable who was the driver of the car.