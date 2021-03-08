President raps cricket organisers at Everest over COVID-19 breaches

Recognising that COVID-19 guidelines were not being observed at a T20 softball competition at the Everest Cricket Club yesterday, President Irfaan Ali chided organisers and representatives of the club.

Ali, who had agreed to be the patron of the T20 softball competition, was given the assurance that all systems would be in place to adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols on and off-field, a release from the Office of the President said.

Upon arriving at the game, which was in its final innings, he observed that spectators, representatives of the club and organisers were not wearing masks. Furthermore there was no social distancing in the crowd. Since the COVID pandemic surfaced here last March, 201 persons have died from the virus.