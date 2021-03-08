India’s 80,000 COVID vaccines donation arrives

India’s donation of 80,000 COVISHIELD vaccines arrived yesterday morning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri and Prime Minister Mark Phillips expressed gratitude on behalf of Guyana.

The donation will enable the vaccination of 40,000 persons with the double-dose required.

The shot is the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine manufactured in India.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Phillips said “The vaccination will help us in a substantial way as we continue the recently started phase two of dealing with COVID-19. You are aware that in phase one we were able to put measures in place and fortify our health systems to deal with not only the spread, but the tracing and treatment of people who would have contracted the disease… phase two is the vaccination”.