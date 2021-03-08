SoL denies abusing duty exemptions for fuel

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is preparing for talks to retrieve nearly $3B from companies alleged to have avoided taxes in a fuel duty exemption scheme, a charge that SOL Guyana Inc (Sol) firmly denied yesterday.

“The GRA is preparing to have talks with the companies to get back these monies but it is pointing at imminent litigation at this time,” an official close to the process told Stabroek News yesterday.

Attorney General Anil Nandall, SC also told this newspaper that his office was looking at the complaints sent to Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh by GRA Commissioner General Godfrey Statia.