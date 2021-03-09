Albouystown man dies after being run over by truck

An Albouystown man is now dead after he was run over by a truck at the junction of Houston Public Road and Mandela Avenue yesterday morning.

The dead man has been identified as Gansham Cooblall, 60, of Curtis Street, Albouystown.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said the accident occurred at about 10.55 am.

Police enquiries revealed that the front left side of a truck, GYY 1980, hit Cooblall, who fell onto the roadway. The left side front wheel of the truck then ran over him.

Cooblall was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the truck driver and found no trace of alcohol in his system. The driver is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.