Anthony outlines plans for phased COVID vaccination drive

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has said health authorities are likely to administer COVID-19 vaccines in four phases.

During his COVID-19 update yesterday, Anthony stated that it is envisioned that the first phase itself would be done in four parts – part ‘A’ targeting healthcare workers, part ‘B’ targeting seniors, part ‘C’ focusing on persons with comorbidities and part ‘D,’ which would cater to other essential workers like teachers.

He clarified that seniors refer to persons 60 and above.