Linden nurses continue strike over CEO’s reinstatement

Nurses and other staff members of the Linden Hospital Complex are continuing industrial action over remarks made by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and despite the Ministry of Health warning that negotiations relative to the situation will not commence until they stand down.

Region Ten Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Chairman Deron Adams, via telephone, told Stabroek News yesterday that the strike action is now continuing on a 24 hours basis. “The nurses say they are not going back to work until… a new CEO comes to the region,” Adams said, before adding that the nurses continue tend to emergency patients.

He said that the hospital is currently working with a skeletal staff, while there is also a massive drug shortage.