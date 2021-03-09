Roxanne Myers sues KN for $70m over Kissoon column

Deputy Chief Election Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers has filed a $70 million lawsuit against the Kaieteur News for what she says are libelous statements it published against her in January of this year.

She is seeking damages against the newspaper, its Publisher Glenn Lall and Columnist Freddie Kissoon (the Defendants) over their January 25th, 2021 publication of the article `Jimmy James, Roxanne Myers and the absurd existence of Guyana,’ which she contends contains the alleged libel.

To this end, Myers (the Claimant) is seeking an interim injunction restraining the defendants and/or their agents from further publishing or causing to be published by any means whatsoever, whether electronic or print, the words complained of in the article in question; or any other similar words/statements, until her action has been heard and determined.