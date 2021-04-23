QC boys top CSEC, CAPE results

The Ministry of Education has announced that two Queen’s College students are the top performers at the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) assessments.

In a live announcement via the Ministry’s Facebook page on Friday afternoon, Education Minister Priya Manickchand said the results were based on data received from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) as of January 29.

Manickchand said that at the CSEC level, Bhedesh Persaud has topped the country with 22 Grade Ones and one Grade Twos, while Zane Ramotar has topped at the CAPE level.

Manickchand noted that the Ministry is still awaiting reviewed results which may change the current list. She also added that there has been speculation of other top positions coming out of the country for the overall regional performance.

The following are the the top students named by the ministry this afternoon.

TOP 10 STUDENTS FOR CSEC 2020

1. Bhedesh Persaud – Queen’s College – 22 grade ones, one grade two

2. Duvina Seurattan – Anna Regina Secondary School – 19 grade ones, two grade twos

3. Swasti Saytoo – Anna Regina Secondary School – 18 grade one, three grade twos

4. Geveshwar Rajkishore – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 18 grade ones, one grade two

5. Reyan Khemraj – JC Chandisingh Secondary School – 17 grade ones, three grade twos

6. Shivnarine Chaitraim – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos

7. Shivshankar Chaitram – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, two grade twos

8. Atishta Seenarine – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 17 grade ones, one grade two

9. Chaitra Singh – Saraswati Vidya Nikitan – 16 grade ones, three grade twos

10. Tabitha Alves – Abrams’ Zuil Secondary School – 16 grade ones, four grade twos

TOP THREE STUDENTS FOR CAPE 2020

1. Zane Ramotar – Queen’s College

2. Naomi Cambridge – St Rose’s High

3. Christian Pile – Queen’s College