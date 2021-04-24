APNU+AFC leadership holds talks with ExxonMobil

Members of the main opposition coalition APNU+AFC met with a team from ExxonMobil on Thursday to discuss issues relating to the malfunctioning third stage gas compressor.

According to a statement issued by the coalition, the meeting was attended by President of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) Alistair Routledge; Production Manager Mike Ryan, Public and Government Affairs Advisor Janelle Persaud, by Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon, Members of Parliament, Khemraj Ramjattan, Amanza Walton-Desir, David Patterson, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, Ronald Cox, Roysdale Forde, and Executive Director of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton.

It was noted by the coalition that the significant scaling down of operations which was described as a base level of 30,000 barrels per day is of considerable concern given the impact it would have on Guyana’s earnings from the industry.