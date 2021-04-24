Men held over cocaine bricks get bail on trafficking charge

Two men, who the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) has accused of trying to traffic cocaine, were on Friday each asked to post $300,000 bail for their release after they denied a joint narcotics charge.

Daquan Wills, 25, of 141 Meadow Brook Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown, and Joel Fung-A-Fat, 39, of 342 Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, faced the charge when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Two.

Senior Magistrate Leron Daly read the charge to the men. It states that on April 20, between Stone Avenue, Campbellville, and Church Street and Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, they trafficked 1.054 kilogrammes of cocaine. The said cocaine was intercepted at Church Street and Irring street.