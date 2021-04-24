Rape accused taxi driver to face another High Court trial

Multiple rape accused Thurston Semple has been once again been committed to stand trial at the High Court for the offence.

Semple, 36, of Georgetown, was on Friday committed to stand trial by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty following the completion of paper committal proceedings stemming from a recent charge.

Semple was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was not required to plea to the charge that between February 24, 2021, and February 25, 2021, at Georgetown, he sexual penetrated a woman without her consent. He had been remanded to prison but was subsequently granted bail $250,000 as he awaits the start of the High Court trial.