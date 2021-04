The police have arrested a suspect in the robbery of an employee of Health International Inc, who was relieved of over $1 million after he was violently dragged out of his moving vehicle on Lyng and Princess streets, Charlestown.

The attack on Derick Doodnauth, 56, of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, occurred between 10 and 10.15 am on Monday.

The police, in a statement issued on Friday, announced that the suspect is expected to be charged with the offence on Monday during his first court appearance.