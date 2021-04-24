`Take the lead!’

As the country’s economy continues to grow from the oil and gas business, President Irfaan Ali yesterday implored the private sector to join with government and focus especially on diversification into agro-processing and aquaculture to avoid the Dutch Disease.

“Again I am throwing out a challenge to the private sector,” Ali yesterday said as he listed areas in agriculture and other developments his government has been working aggressively on since taking office in August last year.

The Guest Speaker at the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) Annual General Meeting, Ali said that government wants the body to continue to partner with it as they reach the masses at the community level, building on the skills and the potential citizens have to create an agriculture sector envied by the region and the world.