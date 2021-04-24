WI stars aid Williams following volcano eruption

A number of West Indies stars past and present are rallying to assist West Indies all-rounder Kesrick Williams and the people of St Vincent and the Grenadiers who have been affected by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.

Williams, who lives in the first community in orange zone, shared his experience on the Mason and Guest radio programme earlier this week.

“I kind don’t know about the volcanic eruption how bad it’s going to get probably in the next couple of days couple weeks, couple months, we don’t know, so we’re just here, just looking around hoping for the best,” he said.