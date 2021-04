The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday last partnered with J’s Supermarket to host a 40-over cricket tournament as it continues to prepare for another restart of the 2021 season.

The pro-active board had placed a hold on its 2021 cricket season after the recent spike in covid-19 cases in Guyana.

The BCB had started the season in early February and was able to successfully complete nineteen finals within two months before closing down once again.