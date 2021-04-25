Suspect in Charlestown murder nabbed in boat to interior

Lenroy Michael Forde, who was wanted in connection with the murder of a youth who was shot and killed in Charlestown while on his way home last week, has been arrested.

An unidentified woman who was harbouring Forde has also been taken into custody, the police announced yesterday. Odingo Anthony Haywood, 25, was shot dead last Wednesday night in the vicinity of his Drysdale Street, Charlestown home. Police Investigations revealed that the shooting emanated from a dispute between the two men over an alleged robbery committed by a person known to the deceased.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Forde on Thursday.

According to the police, Forde was arrested around 5 pm yesterday while he was being transported in a boat to Devil Hole, in Region Seven.