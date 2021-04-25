Venezuelan soldier shot at Imbotero

A Venezuelan soldier is currently nursing gunshot wounds at the Mabaruma Hospital after being shot twice following an altercation with two of his countrymen at Imbotero, in Region One, within the vicinity of the Guyana/Venezuela border.

In a brief statement, the Guyana Police Force confirmed that the soldier was shot around 2pm.

It stated that preliminary information revealed that the two suspects and the victim had a misunderstanding, which resulted in the shooting.

It was reported that the suspects, identified only as “Freddy” and “Kendell,” shot the victim twice about his body. They escaped over the border into Venezuela after being pursued by police ranks, while the wounded soldier was taken to the Mabaruma Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

According to the police, his condition is regarded as stable.