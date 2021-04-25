Talbot accredited as new ambassador to CARICOM

George Talbot has been accredited as Guyana’s new ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).
Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque received Talbot at a virtual accreditation ceremony on Wednesday.
A CARICOM press release noted that with his appointment, Talbot becomes a member of the CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors, as a Special Representative of his Head of Government. His responsibilities as a Member of the Committee will include assisting in advancing the implementation of decisions of the Organs of the Caribbean Community at the national level.