Twin brothers with identical passes among CSEC top performers

Among the country’s top performers at last year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations are twin brothers, who achieved identical results.

Shivnarine and Shivshankar Chaitraim, who sat the exams as students of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN), were listed among the top 10 performers at the CSEC 2020 by the Ministry of Education on Friday.

The brothers both attained 17 Grade Ones and 2 Grade Twos at the examinations. They attained Grade One passes in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Social studies, Information Technology, Mathematics, English A, English B, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), Principles of Business, Principles of Accounts, Office Administration, Economics, Agricultural Science, Geography and Human and Social Biology. They scored Grade Two passes in Caribbean History and Additional Mathematics.