CXC recognises QC as School of the Year

Queen’s College was yesterday recognised as the top Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Carib-bean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) school of the year at the Carib-bean Examinations Council (CXC) 2021 Awards Ceremony

At the British Virgin Islands event, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana carted off nine awards including for most outstanding CSEC and CAPE students, which were won by Zaynab Shaffie and Samuel Haynes, respectively. Both are students of Queen’s College. Because of the achievements of Shaffie and Haynes, Queen’s College was recognised as the CSEC and CAPE School of the Year. This is the eighth consecutive year that the school is receiving this award for one or both examinations.