Health system still losing large number of nurses to overseas recruiters – Anthony

While admitting that Guyana continues to lose nurses due to its inability to provide lucrative compensation packages, among other factors, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony told the Parliamentary Commit-tee of Supply yesterday that government cannot arbitrarily increase salaries without the relevant studies.

He was at the time responding to questions from former Public Service Minister Tabitha Sarabo-Halley during the consideration of the 2022 estimates when he was asked about providing better compensation to nurses.

“As you would know, having served as the Minister of Public Service that to increase salaries that would require a lot more detail and studies to see how that can be done,” the Minister said in response.