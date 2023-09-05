National Psychiatric Hospital will eventually be closed – Anthony -services will be provided at new NA hospital

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony announced on Sunday that a contract has been inked for a new hospital to be built in New Amsterdam which will also be equipped with a training centre and a section for psychiatric patients which will result in the eventual closing of the National Psychiatric Hospital.

In an address to a neonatal conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, he said that the new New Amsterdam Hospital will have approximately 220 beds, five operating theatres, and a cardiac suite along with a section for training and another section for psychiatric patients.

“So there is a two-storey building that has been set aside for training, and that will include both doctors, nurses, and health workers”, Anthony stated.