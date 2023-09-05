Appeal court rejects Jagdeo’s latest bid to avoid paying judgment to Ferguson -damages to be set at new hearing

Two years after being slapped with a $20m default judgment and filing a series of appeals in a bid to evade payment to former government Minister Annette Ferguson whom he had defamed, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has found himself back to having to honour that initial ruling and whatever award for damages will be imposed against him for libel.

Stabroek News understands that the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed motions which Jagdeo had filed against the initial High Court order.

Further, the Court of Appeal has ordered that the matter be remitted to Justice Sandra Kurtzious to award damages for libel.

A date is now to be fixed for the case to be called again before Justice Kurtzious.