Full Court reserves judgment on Jagdeo appeal of $20M libel judgment

Having heard arguments in the appeal filed by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to the $20 million default judgment which had been imposed against him to pay former government minister Annette Ferguson, the Full Court has reserved its decision, which will be rendered at a date to be announced.

When the matter came up for hearing before acting Chief Justice Roxane George and Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry yesterday afternoon, lawyers on both sides reemphasised positions previously held.

The Full Court has granted a stay of the judgment of Justice Sandra Kurtzious, who found that Ferguson was defamed by Jagdeo, regarding certain statements he had made concerning her acquisition of land.