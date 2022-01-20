Guyana carts off top regional awards at CSEC, CAPE

Guyana has nabbed four awards and the overall Most Outstanding accolades at the regional level for the Caribbean Secondary Educa-tion Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

According to a release from the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Guyana secured several awards with Queen’s College students, Samuel Haynes and Zaynab Shaffie being the overall outstanding performers for both of the 2021 exams. Haynes was the overall outstanding student at CAPE 2021 with 16 Grade Ones and a Grade Two pass. He wrote 16 Units and got Grade One passes in Spanish Unit 1, Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies, Chemistry Unit 2, Biology Units 1 and 2, Environmental Science Units 1 and 2, Pure Mathematics Units 1 and 2, Applied Mathematics Units 1 and 2, Integrated Mathematics, Tourism Unit 1, and Entrepreneurship Unit 1. He got a Grade Two pass in Chemistry Unit 1. When contacted, Haynes who is pursuing a doctor of dental surgery degree said that he is elated but not surprised. Haynes studied using a rigorous schedule to prepare himself for the exam.