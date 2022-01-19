Samuel Haynes named top regional CAPE student

Queen’s College students have won the overall outstanding awards for both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate 2021 and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination 2021.

Zaynab Shaffie of Queen’s College is the overall outstanding student at CSEC 2021 with 18 Grade One passes and two Grade Two passes. Meanwhile Samuel Haynes of Queen’s College is the overall outstanding student at CAPE 2021 with 9 Grade Ones.

Guyana has also won four of the nine awards established by the Caribbean Examinations Council. The country has been recognized for performances in Business, Humanities, History and Technical Vocational education.