Trinidad man killed during attempted robbery

(Trinidad Guardian) An Arima man was killed during an attempted robbery in Curepe yesterday.

The victim was identified as Steffan Francis, 31, of Tumpuna.

It was reported that around 2 pm, a gunman entered the Junction Bar and attempted to rob the popular establishment.

It is alleged that during the incident, the gunman shot Francis who ran out of the bar and collapsed in the middle of the road. The gunman escaped.

Francis was the father of an eight-year-old girl.

As news of the shooting spread via social media Saturday afternoon, relatives and friends rushed to the scene.

Relatives cried and hugged each other as the police collected spent shell casings and gathered evidence during the three hours before Francis’s body was removed.

Investigations are continuing.