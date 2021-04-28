Plaisance biker dies after hitting pedestrian

A Plaisance motorcyclist died yesterday after he struck a pedestrian on the railway embankment at Liliendaal.

The police today said that Lancelot Giddings was proceeding west along the Liliendaal Railway Embankment on his motorbike. While in the vicinity of Pump Road, the pedestrian Sheldon Booker attempted to cross the road and walked into the path of the motorcycle which the struck him. As a result of the collision, the 45 year-old pedestrian fell on the road and suffered injuries about his body.

Giddings lost control of the motorbike and subsequently crashed into motorcar PMM 309 which was proceeding in the opposite direction. He then fell on the roadway and suffered injuries.

Both cyclist and pedestrian were picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival. Up to today, the pedestrian was being treated for head injuries in the Critical Bay of the Accident and Emergency ward.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar but no trace of alcohol was found.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the accident as investigations are ongoing.