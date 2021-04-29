Agri Ministry signs $370m in contracts

The Ministry of Agriculture yesterday signed close to $370m in contracts.

A release from the ministry said that a total of 12 contracts were signed between five agencies under the Ministry’s umbrella and seven companies for the supply of machinery, acquisition of pumps, as well as the construction of bridges in different parts of the country.

Contracts were also signed for the provision of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), refrigerated trucks and infrastructural upgrades to the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture complex.

General Engineering Supplies and Services Inc. signed two contracts totaling $151,535,640 for the purchase of mobile pumps and the supply of two engines for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). GSK Excavation Services Inc was awarded a contract totaling $36,804,275 for the construction of a control structure and revetment at Kamuni in Region Three which also forms part of the NDIA’s 2021 capital projects.

The release added that N&S Engineering and General Construction was awarded three contracts for the construction of a check structure at the Burma main drain for $12,156,144, and the building of two reinforced concrete bridges: one at Yankee, Mahaica, and the other at Basket Plimper, Mahaicony for $14,053,872 and $13,138,944 respectively.

Farm Supplies Limited has been engaged to supply one long-reach excavator at a sum of $64,000,000. Those contracts form part of the budgeted projects for the Mahaica, Mahaicony, Abary-Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) 2021 capital expenditure.

Marics & Company Limited was contracted by the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) to supply and deliver one vehicle custom-made for disease and animal treatment. That contract sum is $9,396,878.

Doodnauth Construction and Supplies secured a contract totaling $39,912,372 from the Fisheries Department for the construction of concrete ponds, a fence as well as some amount of road work at the Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station.

Marics & Company Limited clinched a contract for the supply of three new all-terrain vehicles (ATV) at a sum of $5,950,800, Automobile Power Products signed a contract to supply 13 motorcycles at a contract sum of $3,185,000, and Ideal Auto Inc. was engaged to supply two new refrigerated trucks at a cost of $19,380,000. These vehicles will be used to improve the extension and other services of the New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC).

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha said that the goods and services that are to be provided are seen as critical. He told contractors that they should work to meet their contractual obligations as the Ministry does not plan to extend any contract period.

“The equipment that you have to supply is very important… the works are critical so I’m hoping that you will put your best efforts forward to have them done within the given timeframe. We do not desire to have any of these contract periods extended and we’ll also be monitoring the execution of these works to ensure they are done according to the required specifications,” Mustapha said, according to the release.