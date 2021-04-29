Gov’t to soon consider COVID passport – President

With many Guyanese still hesitant about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that the Government will soon consider the need for a vaccine passport.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday at State House, Ali said the Government’s goal is to achieve herd immunity in the shortest possible time and it has worked tirelessly to procure COVID-19 vaccines. He said that procurement of the vaccines has not been easy.

“We have met it head-on and we have made many resources available to ensure that Guyanese are vaccinated. Our comprehensive response to COVID has cost us billions of dollars as a nation and while the government is taking every step to ensure that (all) Guyanese are vaccinated it is the responsibility of every citizen, though not mandatory, to understand the importance. These vaccines come with a shelf life, cost for storage and transportation which are enormous and will not forever be available,” he stated.