GUYOIL finance head, director to be removed over procurement controversy – President

As investigations continue into the scandal over fuel procurement at GUYOIL, President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that the Chief Finance Officer of the state-owned company, Shawn Persaud and Board member, Akanni Blair will be removed from their positions as the duo had “inappropriate” contact with the importer in question.

This was revealed at a press conference held at State House yesterday. Questioned about the ongoing scandal at GUYOIL, the president stated, “No fraud was committed because no transaction was entered into.”

He added, however, that all those who had inappropriate contact with the importer must be removed and identified Persaud and Blair as being among those involved. Persaud has been on probation in the position.