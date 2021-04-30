Bid documents for new Demerara River bridge launched

The bid documents for the new bridge over the Demerara River were launched yesterday at 4 pm and nine pre-qualified companies have been invited to tender.

A release from the Ministry of Public Works said that the contractors were each sent a copy of the bid documents. This process requires that the bidders present proposals for a Design, Build and Finance (DBF) option or a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) option.

A pre-bid meeting will be held within the next few weeks and bids will be closed on August 3, 2021, the release said.