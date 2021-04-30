Sophia serial burglar awaiting sentencing for theft amounting to over $5M

A labourer is now awaiting sentencing after he admitted to stealing items amounting to over $5 million.

Devon Rodney, 45, of 243 ‘C’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, was on Wednesday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court when he confessed to five simple larceny charges.

The charges were read to him by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. It is alleged that between March 18 and March 19, at Croal Street, Georgetown, he broke and entered iBet Supreme and stole a quantity of television sets valued $560,900.