US Ambassador says Guyanese fisherfolk must profit from their labour

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch on Wednesday stressed the importance of Guyanese fisherfolk being able to profit from their hard work.

The statement was made during meetings with the Upper Corentyne fisherfolk, Upper Corentyne Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Corriverton Mayor, to discuss issues including illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Lynch on Wednesday during a press engagement in the area said that the issue of illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing is an important one. She pointed out, that President of the United States, Joe Biden, is really concerned about climate change, “and the issue of illegal fishing really impacts not only the environment but it impacts the global economy as well.”