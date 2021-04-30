This minister should familiarize himself with the SDGs and push Guyana to add to global indicators

Dear Editor,

The government of the day boasts inclusivity, unity and development. One of the reasons why the PPP/C was elected into office is the power of the youth populace and what the electorate holds. When we look at the previous APNU+AFC government and the promises they made in 2015 for youth which they could not deliver is the main reason why they were not re-elected.

From the assumption into office, this government has done more in 100 days for youth than the Coalition in its 5 year quest of power struggle and a slap in the face to the youth electorate which they campaigned and rallied around. Personally, I must commend the minister for the work he has done thus far but it would be remiss of me to ask him what is his interpretation of the portfolio he was given. The minister in my book is strictly sport oriented and the aspects of youth and culture are basically a photocopy from a text book. As Guyanese we mistake culture for a concert, talent show or a competition. We mistake youth development for getting sport equipment or hosting a public day with youth involved. These are activities that the minister can proudly say that he has achieved. What sustainable programmes really exist and will be rolled out to show impact and growth in these areas? Can we look forward to actually preservation of culture or are the North American white washed live programmes good enough for us?

Priya Manickchand can boast that she has been able to maneuver the pandemic with the provision of smart classrooms to benefit all. Sonia Parag can boast the acquisition of 20,000 scholarships to be rolled out to benefit Guyanese. Upon my observation, Charles Ramson Jr. can boast that he was able to put on talent shows and concerts and call it unity, youth development and a cultural resuscitation of the Guyanese ideal. I recommend that the Minister hold consultations with youth organizations across this country to better understand what the needs of youth are. The minister should familiarize himself with the Sustainable Development Goals and push Guyana towards more impactful and meaningful work to add to global indicators. Ramson should go back to the drawing table and truly understand what his portfolio entails and act accordingly to ensure that he is able to deliver. The government of the day must not continue to only say they are youth oriented, we must be able to see work and feel a difference for every young person across the country.

Sincerely,

Timothy Joseph