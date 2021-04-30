The Truth of the Matter – GPL/NAACIE wages and salaries negotiations

Dear Editor,

I seek to respond to the meritless press statement published by GPL Inc. on the 28th of April, 2021. The statement was a desperate attempt to lay blame at the doors of the Union for its egregious acts. Notwithstanding, that the General Secretary of NAACIE should be held accountable for his role as a Director on the Board of GPL headed by Chairman Maurice Gajadhar. However, that story will be ventilated at another forum.

The press statement stated that the Company paid ALL employees’ $25,000. This is categorically incorrect and lacks merit. Perhaps, all the various levels of staff that were not paid and were told that they are not entitled, including the contract staff, should petition management for the $25,000 that they claimed to have paid to ALL staff. Further, the press statement highlighted initial percentages of the Union, which was 15%, 17% and 19% for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. On the other side, the statement failed to also highlight the considerations made by the very Union, which saw the percentages re-evaluated to reflect 5%, 7% and 9% for the aforementioned years respectively. This type of bad faith is evidence of the fragile relationship the Company has with the Union.

Now, let’s evaluate the issue of semi-sports model vehicles. The press statement did not refute that the vehicles were purchased from a franchise company that has license to sell on behalf of Kia Auto-motive, and whose operations are headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors at GPL. This statement, is clearly telling its readership that there is nothing wrong with Chairing a Board of one Company and approving purchases of vehicles from another company – of which both companies Mr. Gajadhar is directly related to and has management oversight – this gross conflict of interest, is a matter of interest, and the Auditor General should probe this issue. It is vivid for all to see, that the Chairman who has access to all the hidden fine prints concerning bidding for the vehicles would have gotten an advantageous point over the other bidders…notwithstanding the cost for the Semi-sports model vehicles which are approximately over 15 million dollars.

The press statement suggests, further, that the Company’s Directors were not paid an automatic 12% increase. If so, what were the percentages of increase paid to those directors whose contracts were renewed between November and December? If not automatic increase, what was the yardstick used to measure their performances? Why would you tell the staff at a meeting of the Union, that the purchase of mask and the construction of sporadic sinks within the company left the management without money, but in the year 2021 you have brand new cars? The union has called on the Prime Minister and the Management of GPL Inc., I think they need to call on VP Hon. Bharrat Jagdeo to apply the same level of urgency given to the sugars workers plight, to the plight of GPL employees.

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)